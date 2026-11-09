WOODZ Reveals Rare, Incurable Illness: Meniere's Disease, Also Suffered by Yoon Jong Shin and Han Ji-min

The belated revelation that singer WOODZ suffers from Meniere's disease, a rare condition, is drawing attention.

WOODZ shared concerns about hearing during a live broadcast on a fan platform on the 5th.

That day, WOODZ said, “My ears aren’t great. I don’t have a good sense of pitch either.” WOODZ added, “Before I enlisted in the military, I had a headache because of my ears, so I went to the hospital. They told me it was Meniere’s, a somewhat rare disease.” WOODZ continued, “It can’t be completely cured,” adding, “Even when I was young, I had stress-related low-frequency hearing loss and things like that, so I’m very sensitive to low frequencies.”

“It wasn’t easy to get the pitch right using only what I could hear through my in-ear monitors on stage,” WOODZ said, describing the difficulties.

WOODZ added that, following advice from senior singer Lee Seung-chul, focusing on the piano accompaniment and click track through the in-ear monitors made it possible to identify pitches more accurately than before.

Meniere’s disease is a condition in which inner-ear dysfunction can cause symptoms such as recurrent dizziness, hearing loss, and tinnitus. Singers Bae Il-ho and Yoon Jong Shin, as well as actors Park Won-sook, Han Ji-min, and Yoo Ji-tae, have reportedly suffered from the condition.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.