Hwang Woo-suk, who said he wanted to get Kang Won-rae back on his feet, takes UAE citizenship and loses Korean nationality

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] News that former Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk acquired UAE citizenship and lost his South Korean nationality has also brought renewed attention to a special remark he once made to singer Kang Won-rae.

According to the Electronic Gazette and notices from the Ministry of Justice on the 9th, the Cheongju Immigration Office published a notice on August 13 stating that Hwang Woo-suk had lost his nationality. The notice said that Hwang, born in 1953, lost his South Korean nationality after acquiring UAE citizenship on April 9 this year.

The year of birth and registered domicile listed in the notice match the former professor’s personal information, and given that he is currently conducting research in the UAE, he is believed to be the same person. The Ministry of Justice, however, says it cannot disclose specific personal information beyond what is in the notice.

UAE Biotech Facebook

Under Article 15 of the current Nationality Act of the Republic of Korea, South Korean nationals who voluntarily acquire foreign citizenship lose their Korean nationality from the moment they acquire that citizenship.

Hwang is currently the CEO of UAE Biotech, a biotechnology research institute located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He continues to conduct research focused on animal cloning, stem cells and gene editing, and is reportedly pursuing related projects with support from the UAE government.

He once achieved worldwide fame for his research on human embryonic stem cells. He attracted attention after publishing related papers in the international journal Science in 2004 and 2005, but became embroiled in controversy when his research results were found to have been fabricated. He was ultimately dismissed from Seoul National University in 2006, and in 2014 a suspended prison sentence was finalized following his trial on charges including embezzlement of research funds.

He later established the Sooam Bioengineering Research Institute and continued his animal-cloning research, stepping up his activities overseas after receiving investment from the UAE in 2019. In 2021, the UAE expanded its system to allow citizenship to be granted to foreign nationals, including scientists and investors, who had achieved success in certain fields. There has also been speculation that Hwang, too, may have obtained citizenship through a recommendation from a prominent local figure.

The encouragement Hwang once gave Kang Won-rae has also drawn renewed interest.

Hwang once referred to Kang Won-rae, who performed a wheelchair dance at a recording of KBS’s Open Concert, and said, “I hope we can get Kang Won-rae, who performed a wheelchair dance, back on his feet and see his dazzling moves from the past at the next Open Concert.”

After the recording, Hwang went to Clon’s waiting room, where he met Kang Won-rae and Gu Jun-yeop and talked with them. When Kang asked what he thought of his wheelchair dancing, Hwang encouraged him, replying, “It’s art.”

He also recalled the first time he met Kang Won-rae, saying, “When I first saw Kang Won-rae, he was filled with anxiety and despair, and there was no sign of the vitality he has now.”

He went on to say, “If I can’t get Kang Won-rae back on his feet, the Nobel Prize hopefuls will definitely get him back on his feet,” drawing attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.