Shin Hyun-joon makes first public appearance since ‘preferential treatment for wife’s company’ controversy; offers no explanation

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Shin Hyun-joon made his first public appearance since allegations surfaced that his wife’s company had received preferential treatment in winning public-sector contracts, but he avoided giving an immediate answer and offered no direct explanation for the mounting allegations.

Shin took the microphone before the event got underway at a production presentation for KBS 1TV’s talk show ‘Life Quiz,’ held at KBS’s new building in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 9th.

“You must be curious about what was reported, but I heard that the organizing company would explain the matter,” he said. “They said they would issue a press release, so I hope you’ll refer to that.”

He added, “I’m sorry that this is affecting the hard work of the ‘Life Quiz’ staff,” and urged, “Today, I hope you’ll offer only encouragement and support for the program.”

Jace & River, whose CEO is Shin’s wife, signed a contract to produce a Seoul Metropolitan Government YouTube video featuring Shin.

The contract was worth 375.65 million won. Yoon Sun-hee, a lawmaker with the Democratic Party of Korea, questioned whether contracts with companies connected to honorary mayors and public relations ambassadors for promotional video production were appropriate during an administrative audit of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Public Relations Planning Office on the 4th.

Yoon said Jace & River’s main business was fashion and bags, and asked, “Do you think it is justified for a bag company to win a public-sector video project worth hundreds of millions of won?”

Jace & River responded that it had been producing branded content with the Seoul Metropolitan Government even before Shin was appointed an honorary mayor of Seoul, and that the related business had not newly begun after his appointment.

Questions were also raised about the third Samcheok Haerang Film Festival, for which Shin served as organizing committee chair.

The allegation was that Jace & River had signed a service contract to manage the festival’s opening and closing ceremonies and received 52.2 million won. The festival was held from September 4 to 5 in the area around Samcheok Beach in Samcheok, Gangwon State, and was hosted by Samcheok City and the Samcheok Cultural Foundation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.