'Stepped Away from the Spotlight' Shin Ae Meets Soon-to-Be Bride Solbi...Still Stunning After a ‘17-Year Hiatus’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A recent update on actress Shin Ae has been revealed.

Makeup artist Lee Kyung-eun posted a video on the 9th along with the following message: “I haven’t had much to laugh about lately, but I got together on short notice with the super-busy Young-hee, whom I can only meet on a whim. I only remember Solbi as a child, but now I’ve met her as an adult too, and we laughed and ate so much while talking about old times. Solbi, who’s getting married, looks beautiful and relaxed. She really has found her match. These days, I can hardly believe how fast time flies...”

The released photos show comedian Kim Young-hee, Solbi and Shin Ae together. The three appear to have gathered to celebrate Solbi’s upcoming wedding. Bride-to-be Solbi catches the eye with a noticeably more relaxed smile.

What particularly stood out was the update on Shin Ae, who stepped away from her career. Shin Ae stopped working after the 2009 KBS2 drama “Empress Cheonchu,” yet still caught everyone’s attention with her striking beauty. She married an office worker two years her senior in 2009 and, while raising their three children, left the entertainment industry to focus on her family.

Meanwhile, singer Solbi will marry actor Lee Kyu-han next April. The two first met after appearing together on KBS2’s “Seeking Old Encounters” and later became a couple.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.