CHO YEO JEONG: R-rated nudity in ‘The Servant’ was a turning point... “I made a name for myself at 30”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress CHO YEO JEONG named the film ‘The Servant’ as the work that brought a major change to her acting career.

A video titled ‘CHO YEO JEONG, Is It Okay to Be This Honest?! First-Ever Reveal of Behind-the-Scenes Stories with Director Lee Chang-dong!’ was recently posted on the PDC by PDC YouTube channel.

That day, CHO YEO JEONG shared her inner thoughts as an actress, saying, “I think I’m my own only friend. It’s hard to be completely understood by someone. I’m lonely, but I think loneliness is necessary when it comes to acting. I don’t meet people either; I stay by myself, then let it out when I act.”

When the conversation turned to her 30s as a turning point, CHO YEO JEONG candidly said, “The Servant came out when I was 30, and my name became widely known. In my 20s, I could leave at any moment. I always had one foot out the door, but after filming The Servant, my filmography started to take off, and I realized I couldn’t leave in my mid-30s.”

Meanwhile, in 2010, CHO YEO JEONG drew widespread attention for her daring nude scenes as Chunhyang in The Servant.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.