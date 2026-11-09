Kim Bu-seon’s claim of “3 million won in monthly free support” prevails... Only 70 million won recognized in 200 million won lawsuit

[Kim Jun-seok, reporter for Sportschosun] Actress Kim Bu-seon will have to pay only the 70 million won she acknowledged as debt, following the first-instance ruling in a loan repayment lawsuit over around 200 million won brought by the family of a deceased acquaintance.

On October 30, Civil Division 11 of the Seoul Eastern District Court, sitting as a single-judge panel, ruled partially in favor of the family in its lawsuit seeking repayment of a loan from Kim Bu-seon. The court ordered Kim to pay 70 million won in principal and 1.37 million won in damages for delay.

The family filed suit this past February, seeking the return of around 200 million won that the deceased had sent Kim Bu-seon between 2013 and 2025.

This past April, the family also applied for a provisional attachment of an apartment owned by Kim Bu-seon in Oksu-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul, to secure around 200 million won.

The key issue was the nature of the money the deceased had sent Kim Bu-seon. She argued that she had no obligation to repay money she received regularly in amounts of 3 million won each month, or on holidays and birthdays, because it had been given as support without any expectation of repayment.

The family countered that it was difficult to accept the claim that a large sum had been handed over without a separate repayment agreement, given that the two were acquaintances, not romantic partners.

Under the ruling, only the 70 million won that Kim Bu-seon acknowledged as debt and the damages for delay remain payable. The family, however, has appealed the ruling in protest.

On the 7th, Kim Bu-seon said on Facebook that she had paid the full principal and damages for delay after the ruling, and that the provisional attachment had also been lifted.

She wrote, “I regard this as a de facto victory in which I defended my position,” adding, “It is a precious result akin to a complete victory, given that all the additional amounts sought by the plaintiff, beyond the debt I acknowledged from the outset, were dismissed.”

She went on to emphasize that after learning of the deceased’s passing, she was the first to tell the family that she had a debt of 70 million won.

Kim Bu-seon said, “It was to keep my promise to the deceased and fulfill my responsibility,” and lamented, “I had to endure being portrayed as someone who borrowed money and then tried not to pay it back.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.