Hong Jin-kyung, Did She Stop Halfway Through Putting on Her Pants?... A Daring Bodysuit Look Shows Off Her Hip Line

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Hong Jin-kyung caught the eye with stylish looks worthy of a model.

Hong Jin-kyung posted several photos on her personal account on the 9th.

In the photos, Hong Jin-kyung pairs a figure-hugging black sleeveless bodysuit with relaxed-fit pants, creating a sophisticated look. The distinctive design reveals her waist and hip lines, giving her outfit a daring feel.

Her long, slender limbs and model-like proportions further highlighted her distinctive fashion sense. Her chic charm, quite different from her usually cheerful image on TV, also caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung will meet viewers as a judge on Disney+'s new variety show, Style Wars, which premieres on the 11th.

Style Wars is a fashion-survival program in which 72 contestants who love fashion compete by showcasing their individuality and style, regardless of their age, occupation or experience. Through a variety of styling challenges, they pit their fashion sense and creativity against one another.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.