“Put Mom up in a motel”... Hye Eun-yi even lost her mother’s home after a business failure ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Hye Eun-yi recounts how she once had to dispose of her mother’s home as well after a business failure.

On the 9th, a preview video titled “The Ungrateful Child Weeps” was released on the YouTube channel for MBN’s Dongchimi.

“My business wasn’t doing well, so I got rid of a lot. My mother had nowhere to go, so I went around looking at motels,” Hye Eun-yi said, revealing that she lost her mother’s home as well because of debt.

When asked, “If you were given time to spend with your parents, what would you want to do?” she said, “I’d like to take my parents on a trip. I never got to travel, either in Korea or abroad,” expressing her longing for her late parents.

Hye Eun-yi married a businessman older than her in 1984 and had one daughter, but divorced four years later. In 1990, she remarried actor Kim Dong-hyun and had a son, but the couple divorced again in 2019. Hye Eun-yi had previously drawn sympathy after taking on, on Kim Dong-hyun’s behalf, debts in the 20-billion-won range resulting from his frequent business failures.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.