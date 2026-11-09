“Put Mom up in a motel”... Hye Eun-yi even lost her mother’s home after a business failure ('Dongchimi')

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“Put Mom up in a motel”... Hye Eun-yi even lost her mother’s home after a business failure ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Hye Eun-yi recounts how she once had to dispose of her mother’s home as well after a business failure.

On the 9th, a preview video titled “The Ungrateful Child Weeps” was released on the YouTube channel for MBN’s Dongchimi.

“My business wasn’t doing well, so I got rid of a lot. My mother had nowhere to go, so I went around looking at motels,” Hye Eun-yi said, revealing that she lost her mother’s home as well because of debt.

“Put Mom up in a motel”... Hye Eun-yi even lost her mother’s home after a business failure ('Dongchimi')

When asked, “If you were given time to spend with your parents, what would you want to do?” she said, “I’d like to take my parents on a trip. I never got to travel, either in Korea or abroad,” expressing her longing for her late parents.

Hye Eun-yi married a businessman older than her in 1984 and had one daughter, but divorced four years later. In 1990, she remarried actor Kim Dong-hyun and had a son, but the couple divorced again in 2019. Hye Eun-yi had previously drawn sympathy after taking on, on Kim Dong-hyun’s behalf, debts in the 20-billion-won range resulting from his frequent business failures.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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