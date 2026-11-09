“Aren’t you ashamed to be a teacher?”... ‘Star instructor’ Lee Do halts lectures ahead of CSAT, then promotes variety show, drawing backlash

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Social studies instructor Lee Do, who became known through Netflix’s *Better Late Than Single*, halted his lectures for health reasons three weeks before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). However, he has since continued appearing on Netflix variety shows and working on YouTube, drawing criticism from students preparing for the exam.

On the 9th, a steady stream of comments appeared on a video posted to the YouTube channel Lee Do recently launched, criticizing his decision to continue his broadcasting activities after halting his lectures.

Some netizens criticized him with comments such as, “Aren’t you ashamed to be a teacher?”, “The CSAT is next week,” “Why not wait until after the CSAT to do a variety show?” and “It would have been simple to ask the students to understand because of the filming schedule, so why go to all this trouble?”

The controversy erupted after it became known that Lee Do had attended a press conference on the 5th for the Netflix variety show *The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again*. Students taking his courses have also pushed back after he opened a personal YouTube channel on the 7th and even released a video promoting the program.

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, just three weeks before the 2027 CSAT, Lee Do announced that he would be unable to teach the remaining lectures in Korean Geography and World Geography for health reasons. He said, “After spending several years putting my lectures ahead of my health, my body began sending one warning signal after another. On the advice of medical professionals, I decided to spend the rest of this year taking care of myself for the first time.”

Students who had supported his recovery criticized him, saying that his continued variety show appearances and YouTube activities after halting his lectures were inappropriate with the CSAT approaching.

Some, however, have argued that the timing of the program’s actual filming should be considered separately from public promotional events, such as attending a press conference.

*The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again*, featuring Lee Do, will be released on the 10th. As controversy continues over his broadcasting activities after he halted his lectures, attention is focused on whether he will state his position.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.