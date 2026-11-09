Amid ‘flaunting wealth’ controversy, Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye keep their daughter at home instead of sending her to daycare... Moved by her remarkable growth

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye have shared an update on their daughter Jaei’s remarkable growth while she is being cared for at home.

On the 9th, a video was uploaded to Park Soo-hong’s YouTube channel titled, “Jaei’s speech has taken off! A record of a day when Jaei, who only says sweet things, showered her dad Park Soo-hong with affection and melted her teacher’s heart, too.”

In the video, Jaei showed how much she had grown as she chatted with her mother. Asked her name, she answered clearly, “I’m Jaei,” and when asked her age, she replied, “Two years old.” Asked what her favorite color was, she said, “Purple,” and when asked who she liked, she said, “I like everyone,” showing off her endearing charm.

She caught people’s attention by comfortably mixing with those around her, including her mother and father. She also had a fun time dancing and counting with her mother and teacher. Her adorable daily moments brought smiles, as she made sounds while stepping on fallen leaves and showed curiosity about the names and scents of things around her.

Her expressions of affection for her father were especially heartwarming. Jaei showered Park Soo-hong with affection, telling him, “I love you” and “Thank you,” and he watched her, marveling repeatedly. Touched by his daughter’s lovable side, Park Soo-hong also revealed his overwhelming feelings, saying, “Dad has nothing left to wish for.”

Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye are currently caring for their daughter at home. Kim Daye previously explained why they chose home care instead of daycare, saying, “Instead of going to daycare, Jaei is having a variety of experiences with her dad,” and adding, “A daughter I met about 20 years late, and a dad who cherishes every day and feels it is all too short. There isn’t enough time to make all the memories I want. It’s physically tiring, but I’m spending time with Jaei.”

Meanwhile, Kim Daye recently said she felt wronged after becoming embroiled in a ‘flaunting wealth’ controversy over a designer padded jacket for her daughter Jaei that cost around 1.4 million won. After reports said she had hastily deleted an Instagram Story photo because of the controversy, she countered that Stories disappear automatically after 24 hours. She had also previously drawn criticism for flaunting her wealth after sharing a photo of Jaei’s shoe rack and mentioning that the shoes cost around 8 million won, as well as disclosing her daughter’s advertising income and tax filings.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.