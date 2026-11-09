Ji Ye-eun, set to marry in December, is already sharing a closet with Vata: “I stole his hip-hop style and wore it”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ji Ye-eun met pop star Ne-Yo wearing clothes borrowed from her fiancé, Vata.

On the 9th, a video titled “We Had a Karaoke Score Battle for 10,000 Won with Legendary Pop Star Ne-Yo” was posted on the YouTube channel Studio Modak.

Ahead of meeting Ne-Yo that day, Ji Ye-eun said, “I heard the legendary pop star Ne-Yo is coming today,” and added, “’So Sick’ was really hot. I was an acorn hunter back then.” She could barely contain her excitement.

She continued, “Since I was meeting Ne-Yo, I tried dressing in a hip-hop style too. I stole his clothes and wore them,” revealing that she had borrowed Vata’s clothes.

“I told Vata I was looking for a hip-hop style, and he said I could just wear this. He said it was totally hip-hop,” Ji Ye-eun said, showing off the look Vata had put together for her. “I wore oversized clothes, with an edgy handkerchief and a necklace, too.”

Asked whether Vata had given her any advice, she replied, “Vata told me he had once danced to Ne-Yo’s ‘Push Back.’” She then showed off her impressive skills, even performing a dance she had learned from Vata.

She also practiced a pronunciation she had learned from Vata, saying, “He told me to say ‘Dae-yom,’ not ‘Damn.’” When Ne-Yo appeared, she actually greeted him with “Dae-yom,” bringing laughter.

Ji Ye-eun and Vata, both born in 1994 and the same age, will marry on December 12 this coming December. They went public with their relationship this past April and announced their marriage last September.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.