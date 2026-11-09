“Don’t lick him”: Choi Hyun-seok’s daughter gets tense as a large husky approaches her newborn son

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Yeon-su, daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a former model, drew attention after sharing the first meeting between her son and her pet dogs.

On the 7th, a video titled “[VLOG] First Meeting Between the Huskies and a Newborn... A Success?” was uploaded to Choi Yeon-su’s YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Yeon-su visited her parents’ home, where the dogs were, with her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, and their son, Seo-ho. It was her first time seeing the dogs since giving birth.

The pet Siberian Huskies showed curiosity and approached Seo-ho when they noticed him. Kim Tae-hyun warned them, “You mustn’t lick him.” When the two Siberian Huskies circled around Seo-ho, showing interest, Kim Tae-hyun drew laughs by saying, “Seo-ho seems startled. He’s staying still.”

Choi Yeon-su also expressed concern about fur now that her son had met the dogs. She said, “I’m still worried. Even after only a brief time together earlier, so much fur had already stuck.” Kim Tae-hyun said they would probably need to keep lint rollers around the house and remove the fur frequently.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-su married Kim Tae-hyun, vocalist of the band DickPunks, who is 12 years her senior, last September. She gave birth to a son last May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.