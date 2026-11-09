Lee Ji-hye breaks down in tears after leaving her daughter’s discipline to “Dark Oh Eun-young”... “Got a real lesson”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Ji-hye disciplined her two daughters with help from Eoduksini, who has drawn attention as “Dark Oh Eun-young.”

On the 9th, a video titled “Why Did Lee Ji-hye Break Down in Tears at Korean Folk Village, Where She Went to Fix Her Daughter’s Behavior?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.”

Lee Ji-hye, who visited Korean Folk Village that day, said, “It’s really been a hot topic on social media lately. Have you heard of ‘Dark Oh Eun-young’? I heard it can get children to behave after just one session, so I really wanted to come see it.”

She added, “But there seems to be a debate over whether disciplining children this way is right or wrong,” and set out to see for herself.

As Lee Ji-hye walked around the folk village, she witnessed “Dark Oh Eun-young” disciplining children. The expressions of her two daughters beside her also turned serious in an instant.

Then Eoduksini, the ghost who represents “Dark Oh Eun-young,” appeared. Lee Ji-hye said, “My kids are well-behaved,” but brought her younger daughter, Ellie, to stand in front of Eoduksini.

She continued, “She listens well, but there’s one problem. She doesn’t like washing up and tries to avoid taking a bath.”

When Eoduksini threatened to eat her, Ellie, who had been extremely tense, finally burst into tears. As Eoduksini dragged Lee Ji-hye away, saying, “Then I’ll take your mom instead,” Ellie sobbed even harder.

Ellie, who was stamping her feet, ran toward Eoduksini to protect her mother, moving everyone. When Eoduksini asked, “Will you wash up properly from now on?” Ellie promised to take a bath three times a day, making everyone laugh.

Lee Ji-hye then added, “She doesn’t like doing her homework either,” and Ellie cried as she said, “I’ll do my homework.”

Pointing to her older daughter, Taeri, Lee Ji-hye shared another concern: “She hits her younger sister a little too much.” When Eoduksini approached, Taeri dropped to her knees and bowed low, clasping her hands and pleading, “I’m sorry.”

Afterward, Lee Ji-hye acknowledged its effect, saying, “If you do this that day, they seem to listen well for a while.” However, she added, “I’m a bit of an F type, too, so I felt sorry for her when she cried. Did you see what Ellie did when I was being taken away?” She choked up as she recalled her daughter rushing to protect her.

Lee Ji-hye also posted photos from her visit to Korean Folk Village on social media that day. She said she often visits the folk village with her family, adding, “When the weather is nice, you can walk around, have snacks, and take part in activities, so the kids like it too.”

She continued, “I came after hearing rumors that Dark Oh Eun-young has been doing a really good job disciplining children (?) these days,” and added, “Our Ellie got a real lesson (?) too, and now she does her homework so well. She takes baths without a fuss, too.” She added, “Seeing it up close, even I find it scary. Way to go, Korean Folk Village!”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.