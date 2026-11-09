Ahn Jae-hyun reveals why work dried up for three months: “I was so bad and ugly”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ahn Jae-hyun opened up about how work dried up for three months when he was a rookie model.

On the 9th, a video titled “From Model to Designer: A Special Challenge for My Beloved Cat Anju!” was posted on Ahn Jae-hyun’s YouTube channel.

That day, Ahn met designer Kim Seon-ho, with whom he had remained close since his modeling days. Recalling their first meeting, Kim said, “I got his profile from my agency back then. I said, ‘He looks really promising. Could I meet him?’ and we did a fitting—that was when we first met.”

Ahn recalled, “He asked me, ‘Jae-hyun, why are you so expensive?’”

Kim explained, “You had won an award at the Asia Model Festival then. Your agency said you were an international Asian model and quoted us a fee, but it wasn’t the fee I was used to. After that, I think I suggested that we work together at Seoul Collection and use you as a lead model.”

He added, “You had a mysterious look that was hard to find in an East Asian model. Of course, that was before you spoke,” drawing laughter.

The two reminisced as they looked at photos of Ahn from his modeling days. Looking at Ahn in one photo, Kim said, “There’s a fierce determination in his eyes that says, ‘I’m going to become the best model,’” adding, “At first, I thought he looked very cold.”

Ahn said, “That’s why I deliberately changed my personality to be more talkative.”

Kim explained, “Models these days use YouTube to promote themselves, but back then, the only places where they could show themselves were men’s magazines and Seoul Collection. If they made a name for themselves at Seoul Collection, they would go on to work as advertising models through magazines.”

Ahn confessed, “I did a photo shoot for Esquire back then, but work dried up for three months after that. Work dried up because I was so bad and ugly.” He continued, “Each magazine had a very different image it wanted to project. After the photo shoot I did with him, I shifted toward Vogue Girl, Elle Girl, and CéCi.”

After that, Ahn Jae-hyun’s standing changed as he became an MC on Mnet’s M Countdown and worked as an actor. Kim recalled, “I called because Jae-hyun was our lead model, but someone at his agency said, ‘You know how things are these days, right?’ I couldn’t bring myself to ask him to appear as our lead model.”

Kim expressed his gratitude, saying, “But then Jae-hyun showed up at the office with alcohol he’d bought and said, ‘I have an M Countdown schedule in the afternoon, so I’ll do the show and head out.’ He took the stage that day.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.