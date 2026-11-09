Kim Jung-nan Despairs Over Ko So-young and Kim Hye-soo’s Beauty: “I Guess I Can’t Get by on My Looks”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Jung-nan revealed that after making her acting debut, she was disheartened by the beauty of her fellow actors, including Ko So-young and Kim Hye-soo.

On the 9th, a video was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel titled “Kim Jung-nan’s Family Revealed for the First Time: Reunion After 10 Years With a Younger Cousin Who Has Lived Only in the U.S. for 45 Years.”

That day, Kim Jung-nan’s younger cousin recalled their childhood, saying, “You were really pretty. You were such a pretty older sister.” Kim Jung-nan replied, “I was prettier as a baby. I’ve gotten ugly now. My dad used to say to me all the time, ‘Why does your face get uglier as you grow up?’” Her response made everyone laugh.

She continued, “I heard that when I was a baby, my eyes were so big and pretty that whenever my dad rode the bus, he would deliberately show me to people because he wanted to show me off.”

She apparently had a special flair for performing even as a child. Kim Jung-nan said, “When they asked me to sing on the bus, I, just a little kid, would sing Nam Jin’s ‘With You.’ I heard people would give me 10 won each.”

Kim Jung-nan admitted, “People around me would say I was pretty, so I thought, ‘I must really be pretty.’ But once I became an actress, there were so many beautiful people that I was disheartened.”

Kim Jung-nan recalled, “Back when I was in ‘Tomorrow Love,’ Ko So-young looked so much like a doll, and (Lee) Kyung-shim was also incredibly pretty.” She continued, “(Chae) Si-ra was so beautiful too, and (Kim) Hye-soo’s eyes were this big—she looked like a doll. I thought, ‘How can anyone look like that?’”

She added, “I thought I wasn’t even among the pretty ones. So I figured I couldn’t compete on looks. I thought, ‘I guess I can’t get by on my looks,’ so I decided I needed to build my skills and work hard.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.