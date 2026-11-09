Yoon Nam-no tearfully reconciles with his mother after two years, but... “I can’t talk to her unless I have the show as an excuse”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Chef Yoon Nam-no went on a picnic with his mother, with whom he had been estranged for two years, just the two of them for the first time in his life.

On the 9th, a video titled “We Made Up ♥ A Picnic with Mom to Celebrate Our Reconciliation (Everland, Yoon Nam-no’s Lunchbox) | Nam No’s Heritage Kitchen EP. 58” was posted on the YouTube channel STUDIO SLAM.

That day, Yoon Nam-no said, “As you know, Mom and I finally made up after two years.” He had previously shared a video on YouTube last September showing him tearfully reconciling with his mother, with whom he had been estranged for two years because of misunderstandings between them.

Yoon Nam-no said the video had received more than 1,300 comments, adding, “Some of the comments said, ‘I hope you and your mother get along well,’ ‘You two are so lovely to watch,’ and ‘At the same time, I can really understand how you feel.’”

He added, “There were so many comments saying, ‘It’s the kind of thing you can fuss over while she’s alive, but you’ll definitely regret it once she’s gone,’” and said, “So I’m going to try to get along with Mom.”

To celebrate their reconciliation, Yoon Nam-no planned a picnic with his mother at Everland and even made kimbap himself. He admitted, “Actually, I’ve never gone on a picnic with Mom, not even once. To be honest, I can’t talk to Mom unless I have the show as an excuse.”

He recalled his childhood, saying, “Mom packed kimbap for me every time there was a picnic, but she never once came along. We never went together to places like amusement parks or zoos, either.”

Yoon Nam-no said, “Mom lived such a busy life, but I understand her so well because I’m in the same line of work. When I was young, I was really envious of other people, and it hurt me in its own way, but I think maybe we can start now.”

His mother, going on a picnic with her son for the first time, was delighted like a young girl. “I was so happy when you said we were going on a picnic. I was excited from the moment I got your call,” she said. Yoon Nam-no then set out to make belated memories with his mother, saying, “Today is a picnic to celebrate our reconciliation.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.