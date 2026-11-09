‘Single Mom’ Ji Yeon-soo Works a Part-Time Shift Even on Her Birthday, Heads to an Amusement Park with Her Son... Calls It a “Mini Training Camp”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo, a single mother, showed her deep affection for her son by, among other things, visiting an amusement park with him after finishing a part-time shift—even on her birthday.

On the 9th, a video on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-soo’s Life is Sweet” showed Ji Yeon-soo visiting an amusement park with her son Min-su to celebrate her birthday.

In the video, Ji Yeon-soo explained that she had asked her son, “What do you want to do on Mom’s birthday?” and they came because he said, “Wouldn’t we be happy if we went to an amusement park?”

Ji Yeon-soo said, “When you have a child, your own birthday loses much of its meaning. Of course, I still celebrate my birthday. A child has to see you spending your birthday happily, right? That way, they’ll live that kind of adult life.”

Ji Yeon-soo continued, “Going to an amusement park alone with my child is like a mini training camp. It’s a short but intense stamina-building workout. I do it once every three months as a reminder not to forget that my child has no ordinary stamina,” she said with a laugh.

There was a special reason the two visited the amusement park late in the day. Ji Yeon-soo explained, “We came after my child finished school and skipped their after-school academy. Since I work, we each got our daily schedules taken care of while my child was at school, and then we went to the park for its nighttime opening.”

She continued, “I got here after finishing my part-time shift, and I’m a little drained. I’m so tired.” Even so, she laughed and said, “My child is so lovely right now, and I want to protect the innocent heart of an elementary school student. Honestly, once he gets to middle or high school, he won’t ask his mom to go to an amusement park, will he? But I love that he wants to go with me now.” She added, “Usually, when you go to an amusement park, the moms enjoy it more than the kids. You can make a big deal of it to them, can’t you?”—prompting laughter.

Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of the group U-KISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su. They divorced in 2020. She is now raising her son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.