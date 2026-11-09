Shin Dong-yup: Has Even His Wife, Producer Sun Hye-yoon, Given Up on Him?... The Remark He Heard While Drinking Wine: “It’ll Turn to Poop”

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun reporter] TV personality Shin Dong-yup shared a funny anecdote about hearing an unexpectedly blunt remark from his wife, producer Sun Hye-yoon, while drinking wine.

In the YouTube show “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,” released on the 9th, TV personalities Daniel, Alberto and Lucky met MCs Shin Dong-yup and Jung Ho-cheol.

That day, Daniel opened up to Shin Dong-yup about his concerns around drinking. “Now that I’m a dad, I feel self-conscious even when I drink,” he said, asking for advice: “Is there a way to drink without my wife getting mad at me?”

Shin Dong-yup drew laughs with a practical answer. “Since your desire to drink is stronger, you just drink, even if you get scolded,” he said. “There’s no such way in the world.”

He then shared an anecdote from home recently. Shin Dong-yup recalled, “The other day, while having dinner at home, I wanted to give myself a present, so I opened a bottle of wine I’d wanted to drink for a long time.” When his wife saw him and asked why he was opening such a good bottle when he was by himself, Shin Dong-yup replied, “If you save it too long, it turns to poop.” His wife shot back, “It’ll turn to poop even if you drink it.” Shin Dong-yup added, “I just have to get scolded,” prompting uproarious laughter.

Daniel admitted that he still worries about his wife’s reaction. “I’m scared she might hit me,” he said, adding, “Today I can get her permission because I’m with senior Dong-yup, but it’s not easy normally.”

Alberto, who had been listening, asked Shin Dong-yup bluntly, “Has your wife given up on you now?” Shin Dong-yup explained, “It’s true she’s given up on scolding me, but it’s not like I get really bad when I drink or anything.”

Shin Dong-yup married Sun Hye-yoon, an MBC variety-show producer seven years his junior, in 2006. They have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.