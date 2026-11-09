Jisoo, a BLACKPINK member, takes an unexpected mode of transportation... rides the bus: “People don’t recognize me” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, a public transit enthusiast who favors buses, shows off her down-to-earth charm with an unexpected paean to bus travel, saying, “When I want to get home quickly, I always take the bus. People don’t recognize me.”

On the SBS variety show “Whenever Possible,” airing on the 10th, the “Two You” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with “gap friends” (guests) BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s NAYEON, will seek out pockets of free time in Sanbon-dong, Gunpo.

That day, Jisoo grabs attention by revealing the unexpected side of a world-class idol’s daily life. Though a global star who even goes on world tours, Jisoo is also a public transit enthusiast who regularly favors buses. She surprises everyone by revealing, “I often take the bus when I go to see a play.” She even offers an unexpected paean to bus travel, saying, “When I want to get home quickly, I always take the bus. People don’t recognize me,” and showing off her down-to-earth charm.

But even for Jisoo, filming “Whenever Possible” was a whole new world. Surprised by the show’s style of filming, which lets the cast freely walk around the streets, she says, “I didn’t know we could move around so freely,” looking thoroughly excited. Yoo Jae-suk makes everyone laugh by sharing a pro outdoor-shooting tip: “You just have to walk quickly before people recognize you.”

Jisoo also draws interest by recalling her unusually late start as a trainee. “I started training a little late, when I was in my second year of high school,” she says, surprising everyone. She adds, “I was glad I got to experience all of school life. I even went on a school trip,” citing an unexpected perk that only a late-starting trainee could enjoy. NAYEON shares the unique challenges of being a trainee, saying, “I started in my third year of middle school, too, and friends who started in elementary school are really amazing.”

The contrasting charm of “world-class star” Jisoo, who has captivated everyone with her unexpectedly relatable side, can be seen in the full episode of “Whenever Possible.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.