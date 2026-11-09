Ock Joo-hyun’s ‘19 Billion Won Hannam The Hill’ Goes to Auction, Then Faces Seizure by District Office

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] The Hannam The Hill apartment in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, which singer and musical theater actress Ock Joo-hyun bought for 19 billion won, has reportedly been seized by the district office following a voluntary auction.

According to Biz Hankook on the 9th, the Tax Administration Division of Yongsan District Office seized the Hannam The Hill apartment in Ock Joo-hyun’s name on the 6th. Local governments commonly seize real estate in response to unpaid taxes, such as local taxes.

Ock Joo-hyun had previously signed a contract to buy the Hannam The Hill apartment from SPC Group President Heo Hee-soo for 19 billion won last year. She completed the registration of the transfer of ownership in April this year. However, after debt problems arose in connection with a loan secured by the apartment, it entered voluntary auction proceedings last October.

When news first emerged that Hannam The Hill was being put up for voluntary auction, Ock Joo-hyun’s side said in a statement that it was taking steps to settle the debt.

At the time, her agency explained, "A residence in Hannam-dong (Hannam The Hill) was purchased in April this year as part of efforts to develop the business and attract investment. Following the recent completion of a merger and acquisition (M&A) between Ock Joo-hyun’s corporation and an investment firm, steps are being taken to resolve existing matters, including debts related to the residence."

It added, "We are currently working with the investment firm on specific procedures for repaying and settling the debt, and the investment firm plans to repay the full amount of the related loans in accordance with the business plan."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.