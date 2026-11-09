Maeng Seung-ji belatedly reveals she retired as a comedian in May: “I have no plans to perform on a comedy stage”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Maeng Seung-ji, a TV personality who formerly worked as a comedian, belatedly announced her retirement as a comedian.

On the 9th, Maeng Seung-ji announced on her social media, “I retired as a comedian this May.”

She stressed, “It’s been more than 10 years since I last performed on a comedy stage, and I have no plans to do so in the future.” She went on to explain why she was sharing the news of her retirement: “You didn’t ask, and you’re probably not curious, but some people ask me from time to time, so I’m just telling you.”

Maeng Seung-ji said, “My time working as a comedian was an intense and joyful chapter of my life, and one I’m grateful for,” adding, “I’ll make the second act of my life even more enjoyable.”

She clarified, however, that she was not quitting the entertainment industry altogether. Maeng Seung-ji added, “I plan to continue working as an actress and a TV personality, so please don’t be disappointed.”

Maeng Seung-ji made her debut as a comedian through MBC’s open recruitment in 2013, and later became known to the public through appearances on MBC’s *Infinite Challenge* and other shows.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.