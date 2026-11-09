“How many times has the child been confined?” So Yu-jin squeezes her eyes shut too... the “child-abusing” mother’s repeated outbursts of anger

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On Oh Eun-young Report, the wife in the “SOS Couple” segment repeatedly had emotional outbursts when her child cried, shocking and saddening viewers.

The second part of the “SOS Couple” story continued on MBC’s Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell, which aired on the 9th.

The previous episode revealed the story of a wife who could not control her emotions when her child cried and a husband who said he felt anxious whenever his wife and child were left alone, shocking viewers at home.

In the observational footage shown that day, the child woke from a nap, hugged a favorite stuffed toy, and quietly called for Dad. The child was reading a book alone when Mom turned off the TV, prompting the child to burst into tears; the wife once again took the child to a room, raising her voice.

At the recurring scene, MC Jang Dong-min sighed, “How many times has the child been confined?” So Yu-jin also squeezed her eyes shut, saying, “What has the child done wrong? I can’t watch this.”

Dr. Oh Eun-young also watched the situation with concern, while Moon Se-yoon said worriedly, “At this point, it seems like someone next door should report this.”

After her emotions had calmed, the wife apologized to the child, saying, “Mommy is sorry,” then broke down sobbing. Hugging the child, she wept with regret and said, “The truth is, Mommy doesn’t want to get angry at you either. Why am I really like this? At times like this, I want to die. I don’t want to live. It’s so hard. I want to be a good mother to you, but I can’t seem to do that.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast will reveal the wife 50 days after she voluntarily reported her own child abuse, following advice from Dr. Oh Eun-young and the production team the previous week.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.