Ayane assembles furniture with her cervix 1 cm dilated... Lee Ji-hoon's wife, a second-time mom, couldn't wait

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Ayane, singer Lee Ji-hoon's wife, drew attention after sharing an update showing her assembling furniture despite her cervix being 1 cm dilated, a month before her due date.

On the 9th, Ayane shared an update on her social media, saying, "A second-time mom who goes ahead and assembles furniture even with her cervix 1 cm dilated."

The photos she shared showed Ayane assembling furniture herself. Although she had said her cervix was 1 cm dilated ahead of the birth, she captured attention as she sat on the floor, her rounded baby bump showing, and skillfully put the furniture together.

Ayane laughed, saying, "Even though my husband says he'll do it for me, I can't wait and end up doing it myself. I must be sick. I assembled two today."

Japan-born Ayane married singer Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years her senior, in 2021, and they welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. She is expecting their second daughter this December.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.