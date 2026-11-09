‘Child-Abusing’ Mom Stares at Knife After Yelling at Child, Shocking... Turns Out She Was a ‘Victim’ Too

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The heartbreaking past of the wife in the “SOS couple,” hidden behind her anger toward her child, was revealed on Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell. Her painful account of having been a victim of abuse herself in the past came as a shock.

The second installment of the “SOS couple” story aired on MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell on the 9th, following last week's episode.

Last week's episode revealed the story of a wife who did not know she was pregnant for nine months and gave birth just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital, astonishing everyone. It also showed her reacting harshly to her child's crying because she could not control her emotions, prompting concern. That day's episode revealed the wife struggling because she wanted to be a good mother to her child but things were not going as she hoped, as well as the long-standing wounds behind her behavior.

After locking her child up again and having a shouting fit, the wife broke down sobbing under a wave of guilt. She then opened the cabinet beneath the kitchen sink and gazed blankly at a knife, shocking viewers.

The wife opened up, saying, “I spoke with a psychiatrist, who told me that my mind was in such a hellish place that, without my realizing it, thoughts of wanting to die had taken root in me, and that might be why I kept looking at the knife.” She continued, “On a day when I got angry at my child, I genuinely didn't want to live, so I once took about 200 pills of my psychiatric medication all at once, collapsed, and was taken to the hospital. The hospital warned me that if I did it one more time, I would have to be admitted to a locked psychiatric ward.” Her account astonished viewers.

The wife then began talking about her childhood, saying, “I wasn't loved by four mothers.” Her biological mother repeatedly beat her—so often that she was hit six days a week—and after her parents divorced, her stepmother also constantly controlled her. She said she grew up without being protected by the various caregivers she encountered afterward, shocking the hosts. In particular, Dr. Oh Eun-young and the hosts could not hide their dismay at her story of having to erase bloodstains from the wallpaper with an eraser after being injured in a beating.

Dr. Oh Eun-young pointed out an important connection between the wounds the wife had carried since childhood and the way she now behaved toward her child. She described the wife as “both a victim and a survivor of child abuse,” while firmly emphasizing that no past could justify what she had done to her child.

Meanwhile, that day's episode will show the wife 50 days after she voluntarily reported her own child abuse, following advice from Dr. Oh Eun-young and the production team the previous week.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.