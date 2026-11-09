Yuri Speaks Out on the “Copying” Controversy in Front of Lee Hyori: “How Could Anyone Not Follow in Her Footsteps?” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Girls’ Generation’s Yuri coolly acknowledged comments that she was copying Lee Hyori, revealing just how much of a fan she is of her.

Yuri of Girls’ Generation appeared as a special diplomat on JTBC’s Love War, which aired on the 9th.

Kim Hee-chul mentioned, “People say these days that Yuri is copying Lee Hyori.” Yuri replied, “I hear that a lot,” adding, “They say I do yoga, followed her to Jeju Island, and even follow her lead in volunteering for abandoned dogs.”

Lee Hyori playfully asked, “But why do you copy me?” Yuri praised her influence, saying, “Who in Korea doesn’t follow in your footsteps, Hyori unnie?” She went on, “How could anyone not follow in Lee Hyori’s footsteps?” and coolly admitted that Lee Hyori was her role model, bringing a smile to Lee Hyori’s face.

Later, Lee Hyori said, “Actually, Yuri started yoga first. Yuri was the one who started it,” unexpectedly declaring Yuri the original and drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.