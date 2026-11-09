Kim Young-hee complains about her husband Yoon Seung-yeol, 10 years her junior: “Financially, -90 points... He’s developed a celebrity complex, too”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Young-hee gave her husband’s finances a harsh assessment.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s Malja Show that aired on the 9th featured the second installment of its husband special, “Husbands Have Their Say, Too.” Comedians Kwon Jae-kwan and Cho Hyun-min appeared, along with Kim Young-hee—known as “Malja Grandma”—and her husband Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years her junior.

In response to Kim Young-hee’s displeasure at his appearance, Yoon Seung-yeol confidently said, “I was officially invited, too. I’m getting paid for appearing.” Kim shot back, “Pay me back the money I lent you last month first. Didn’t I pay your insurance premiums, too? Have your appearance fee deposited directly into my account.”

When asked about the assessment that Yoon Seung-yeol was a “good husband,” Kim Young-hee acknowledged, “He really is a good husband.” But she also revealed his celebrity complex, saying, “The scary thing about being on TV is that he’s caught the show-off bug. He looks in the mirror more often and changes his clothes several times, so he’s become a little hard to look at.”

Yoon Seung-yeol said he works out four times a week for his wife. “Since my wife is older, if she collapses anywhere, at any time, I’ll have to carry her and run,” he said. “Sometimes I even practice carrying her and running as a simulation.” He demonstrated his strength onstage, easily carrying Kim Young-hee on his back and running.

Yoon Seung-yeol, who said he had been deeply worried after Kim Young-hee recently collapsed, confessed, “A few weeks ago, my wife collapsed. I worried it might be a serious illness and was afraid she might die.” He continued, “All sorts of thoughts crossed my mind about how our daughter and I would manage. I hope she lives a long life.” Kim, sounding incredulous, replied, “I guess it really feels like living with a grandmother.”

That day, Yoon Seung-yeol gave himself 90 points as a husband. He confidently claimed, “I do almost all the housework. I’m practically a maid,” but was candid about why he took off 10 points: “I’m a little lacking financially.”

After hearing this, Kim Young-hee retorted, “If we’re judging by finances, you should get -90 points.” Even so, she gave him 60 points as a husband and 100 as a father, recognizing Yoon Seung-yeol’s efforts in raising their child.

Yoon Seung-yeol, in turn, gave Kim Young-hee 90 points as a wife and a perfect score as a mother, but added, “I took off the remaining 10 points because she’s really bad at housework. I wonder how anyone can be that bad at it.” His revelation drew laughs.

Kim Young-hee married former baseball player Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years her junior, in 2021, and they have a daughter. Yoon Seung-yeol currently works as a coach for a high school baseball team.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.