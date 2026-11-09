'Namdaemun’s Lim Young-woong,' the Scarf Seller, Says ‘Don’t Spend Your Money’—But Sells Out... Area Around Market Brought to a Standstill

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] “What’s left is what didn’t sell. Don’t spend your money.” “They look best in their packaging. They don’t look good when you wear them.” “When you get home and look at them, they’re all no good. Just use them as bedding in your dog’s house~”

The much-talked-about 'Namdaemun Scarf Man' appeared on 'Master of Living.'

The astonishing salesmanship of the much-talked-about 'Namdaemun Scarf Man,' who had all of South Korea buzzing, was revealed on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Master of Living,' which aired on the 9th.

In front of the Namdaemun Scarf Man’s shop, a bizarre scene unfolded: the owner selling scarves was actually trying to talk customers out of buying them. But the more he tried to dissuade them, and the more sharply he rebuked them, the more people flocked in saying they wanted to buy scarves.

The master has attracted attention on social media with his lively banter and is known as the 'Namdaemun Scarf Man.' His popularity rivals that of just about any idol. The area around his shop came to a standstill, prompting people to say, 'It’s the biggest crowd since Namdaemun Market opened.' The situation eventually became so serious that he had to abruptly announce that business was over for the day due to safety concerns and leave the area.

The master sells scarves for 10,000 won for six. Although the packaging bears a prominent 'Made in China' label, the scramble to get one of the master’s scarves is fierce. The display tables empty in an instant, and the master keeps piling on fresh scarves without pause. Cries ring out from all directions, urging him to take their money, while 10,000-won bills held high flutter in rows like international flags.

That wasn’t the only astonishing scene. When the master said, “Shh!”, the customers all clamped their mouths shut in unison, as if they had agreed beforehand. When the crowd became too large to manage, he sometimes stepped in himself to help with sales and checkout. He was especially popular with female customers, earning the nickname 'Namdaemun’s Lim Young-woong.'

How on earth did the 'Namdaemun Scarf Man' become a star who commands the Namdaemun area?

That day’s broadcast revealed the Namdaemun Scarf Man’s special sales techniques. He drew passersby’s curiosity by creating the impression that customers were lingering in the shop as they chose their goods. The sight of people with their backs to the street, diligently examining the merchandise, was itself a strategy to stop other customers in their tracks. He also won their goodwill by offering special service to customers who had waited a long time.

His secret to success was not just his gift for banter. It was built on the experience and know-how he had accumulated over several decades of doing business at Namdaemun Market with his mother. His exceptional business savvy showed in everything from thoughtful sales strategies that won customers over to his readiness to address safety concerns and his consideration for neighboring merchants.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.