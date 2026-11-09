Three Nose Surgeries, Two Eye Surgeries—and Even Liposuction: Husband of “Comedian Couple No. 11” Says, “I Can’t Stop My Wife from Getting Plastic Surgery”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedian Cho Hyun-min said he had decided to accept his wife Choi Seol-a’s plastic surgery as a hobby.

KBS 2TV’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 9th, featured Part 2 of its husband special, “Husbands Have Things to Say, Too.” The guests included Kwon Jae-kwan, husband of comedian couple No. 5; Cho Hyun-min, husband of couple No. 11; and Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years younger than his wife, Kim Young-hee, known as “Malja Grandma.”

Cho Hyun-min shared an anecdote about his comedian wife Choi Seol-a’s plastic surgery. “When we were dating, my wife said she wanted to get nose surgery. She showed me a photo after the surgery, and she looked like a different woman,” he said. “It was so awkward that I couldn’t even eat, and we didn’t go on dates for a month and a half.”

“That didn’t mean I was going to break up with her, so I worked up the nerve to see her again, and we eventually got married,” he said.

Choi Seol-a’s unusual enthusiasm for plastic surgery continued even after they got married. Cho recalled, “My wife said she wouldn’t come into the room and would sleep in her own room, so I went to check and found her asleep sitting in an L-shaped position.”

“She slept in an L-shaped position for a month and a half because if she lay down before her nose had fully settled after surgery and it got pressed, there’d be no fixing it,” he said. “I was amazed when I saw that. I thought she really loved it and was doing it for her own satisfaction.”

He added, “If someone told you to sleep in an L-shaped position for a month, you couldn’t do it easily,” expressing amazement at his wife’s unusual determination.

Cho Hyun-min revealed that Choi Seol-a had undergone nose surgery three times and eye surgery twice, as well as liposuction on her lower abdomen and thighs. “My final conclusion was, ‘There’s no stopping plastic surgery,’” he said.

He continued, “If she has 100,000 won, she’ll get a procedure that costs 100,000 won, and if she has 500,000 won, she’ll get something else that costs 500,000 won. Sometimes, since (my wife) goes through something difficult, I think of it as doing an extreme sport. So I decided to accept (plastic surgery) as my wife’s hobby.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.