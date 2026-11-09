Seo Jang-hoon furious at father who wrapped his 12-year-old daughter in a blanket and beat her: “Isn’t that insane?” ('Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] TV personality Seo Jang-hoon was angered by a father who subjected his fifth-grade daughter to domestic violence.

A graduate student in their 20s appeared on KBS Joy’s 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,' which aired on the 9th, and opened up about trauma caused by their father’s domestic violence and concerns about their family relationships.

The requester said they had suffered trauma from their father’s domestic violence and spent three years in seclusion. They said the pain still lingered and opened up about not knowing how to get along with their father.

According to the requester, their father became violent because of their mother’s affair and debt problems, and the verbal abuse and violence worsened after their mother left home with another man.

The requester shocked viewers by revealing that, during a family trip in fifth grade, they were wrapped in a blanket and beaten indiscriminately for using data while watching YouTube on their father’s phone. Seo Jang-hoon was furious: “Isn’t that insane? What kind of person rolls up their child in a blanket and stomps on them?”

The requester said they experienced panic symptoms in their third year of middle school and, after not going on to high school, drifted aimlessly and attempted to take their own life, resulting in a stay in the intensive care unit. They said seeing their father care for them at their bedside at the time was emotionally difficult.

Starting at age 20, they prepared for the high-school equivalency exam and, with their father’s support, enrolled in the university they had hoped to attend. But they said they began having troubling thoughts again in March.

“You’re 24 now. How many times are you going to say you want to die?” Seo Jang-hoon asked, advising them, “Live for yourself. Cut ties with those people.” He then urged the requester, who wanted an apology from their father: “Put up a wall and break free from the confines of family. Don’t think about them; live bravely and confidently on your own.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.