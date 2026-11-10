The battle for Chungmuro’s “Rookie King” is insane: from revenge and horror to first love and youthful anxiety... a record five-way race for Best New Director!

[Sportschosun reporter Kwon Young-han] It was a year with an unusually rich emotional spectrum, spanning everything from the desire for revenge and fear to inferiority and first love.

The nominees include a nurse who stages her father’s fake funeral to raise tuition for her nephew’s medical school, a mother and her three daughters who set off on a trip with a killer in the trunk, a high school girl who meets her late father’s ex-boyfriend, Road View production team members who have to work overtime on business trips and even encounter a water ghost, and a high school student who goes way too far to earn recognition from a female friend they have a crush on. The bold challenges of these rookie directors enriched South Korean cinema in 2026. Here are the five directors nominated for Best New Director at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, taking place on November 25.

‘Go-dangdo’ director Kwon Yong-jae

◇ ‘Go-dangdo’ director Kwon Yong-jae

Director Kwon Yong-jae doesn’t compromise. A family feud that might have been expected to involve a bit of hair-pulling and bickering is pushed right to the edge of the abyss. Nurse Seon-yeong (Kang Mal-geum) and her younger brother Il-hoe (Bong Tae-gyu) stage a fake funeral after bringing forward their brain-dead father’s death by “just a little.” To raise medical school tuition for Dong-ho (Jung Soon-beom), Il-hoe’s son and Seon-yeong’s nephew, this utterly dysfunctional family must evade a three-way surveillance net formed by a hospital colleague, a funeral home operator and a loan shark. With black comedy that erupts even amid a tragic dilemma, Kwon proves he has a surprisingly assured knack for balancing tension and release.

‘The Journey to Gyeongju’ director Kim Mi-jo

◇ ‘The Journey to Gyeongju’ director Kim Mi-jo

A mother (Lee Jung-eun) and her three daughters (Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam and Lee Yeon) set off on a trip in a rattling old clunker. They’ve come together to avenge the youngest daughter’s murder, but their plan is full of holes. The killer they went to all the trouble of kidnapping opens the trunk and escapes, then slips out of their restraints and runs off. Just when you think, “So this is how the family falls apart,” director Kim Mi-jo shifts the film into a different gear. The mother’s anger, simmering until the middle of the film, becomes the driving force that surges toward the climax. It is remarkable how resolutely the director conveys her intended message, while delicately tracing the family’s feelings as they hesitate to commit murder.

‘Summer’s Camera’ director Seong Seuroun

◇ ‘Summer’s Camera’ director Seong Seuroun

High school student Yeoreum (Kim Si-a) carries on her shoulders every day a Nikon FM2 film camera once used by her late father and a backpack even bigger than she is. Without realizing it, Yeoreum points her camera lens at her classmate Yeon-woo (Yoo Ga-eun), who is playing soccer on the school field. The feeling of first love arrives just like that, out of the blue, with the click of the camera shutter. ‘Summer’s Camera’ captures the actors’ youthful charm and wistful hurts with warmth. The Yeoreum seen through director Seong Seuroun’s lens is wonderfully fresh and softly luminous.

‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ director Lee Sang-min

◇ ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ director Lee Sang-min

It ranked fifth at the box office among South Korean films released this year, with 3.24 million admissions. In the horror genre, it surpassed director Kim Jee-woon’s 2003 film ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ to become the highest-grossing Korean horror film. Director Lee Sang-min combined the modern medium of “Road View” with traditional Korean water ghosts and vengeful spirits to create a world of horror that feels realistic yet original. In an era when the average production budget for a South Korean commercial film is close to 10 billion won, the film achieved a level of polish unusual for a newcomer on a modest midrange budget of 3 billion won.

‘Chungchungchung’ director Han Chang-rok

◇ ‘Chungchungchung’ director Han Chang-rok

The disquiet and anxiety of youth spill out from beneath the screen like bugs. There are no brakes on director Han Chang-rok’s boldness. ‘Chungchungchung’ is about high school student Yong-gi (Joo Min-hyung), who sets out on a reckless revenge mission to protect Ji-suk (Baek Ji-hye), the friend they have a crush on. Han gives a familiar school-violence story the intensity and rough texture characteristic of a rookie director. The protagonist, Yong-gi, manages a single somersault, then tears up and shouts, “Fuck, I can do it too!” There is a warmth in the director’s gaze as he looks at a protagonist cast alone into a cold world.

Reporter Kwon Young-han kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.