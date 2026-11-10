Jung Woong-in worries about his bank balance... Tearful confession from father of three daughters: “I even jolt awake in my sleep”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Jung Woong-in opened up about the burden of being the head of a household responsible for his three daughters’ futures.

At the end of the episode of tvN STORY’s “What Are You Going to Do with the Leftovers?” aired on the 9th, viewers saw Jung Woong-in appear as a guest and visit Jeju.

Looking back on his childhood, Jung Woong-in confessed, “I had a difficult childhood. Back then, I didn’t know my father had debts when he passed away.”

He also opened up about the pressure he feels as the head of the household. “Sometimes I suddenly jolt awake,” he said. “My bank balance? Our kids are looking to me—how should I pave the way for their future?”

Jung Woong-in eventually wiped away tears as he shared his sense of responsibility and worries, which he had not even been able to easily bring up with his family.

Jung Woong-in married a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in 2006, and they have three daughters. In 2014, he appeared with his daughters on MBC’s “Dad! Where Are We Going?” and won widespread affection from viewers.

Jung Woong-in has recently shared updates about his eldest and second daughters through YouTube channels and other platforms. His eldest daughter, Seyun, graduated from an arts high school and is preparing to retake the college entrance exam, aiming to study theater and film. His second daughter, Soyun, who attracted attention for resembling NewJeans’ Haerin, is in her second year in the art department at Seoul Arts High School and is reportedly aiming to attend Seoul National University’s College of Fine Arts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.