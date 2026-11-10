Kim Chang-ok unveils his Jeju home in the woods for the first time, leaving Park Se-ri awestruck: “He’s rich”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Chang-ok surprised Lee Young-ja and Park Se-ri by showing his Jeju home on TV for the first time.

At the end of the episode of tvN STORY’s Table Tales, which aired on the 9th, Kim Chang-ok was shown inviting Lee Young-ja and Park Se-ri to his home in Jeju.

Lee Young-ja was full of admiration when she saw the house nestled in a dense forest, saying, “It’s like The Wizard of Oz” and “It’s like an entrance to another world.” She added, “I heard this is the first time in television history that Mr. Kim Chang-ok has shown his home in Jeju,” expressing her anticipation.

Lee Young-ja was speechless as she stepped inside. From the entrance, which evoked a high-end boutique, to the living room with its expensive, oversized speakers and fireplace, and Kim Chang-ok’s own private studio, the stylish spaces captivated her.

Viewers also saw Kim Chang-ok riding a motorcycle, one of his hobbies along a coastal road in Jeju. Park Se-ri watched and exclaimed, “Mr. Chang-ok is rich.”

Kim Chang-ok also opened up about how he felt: “I suddenly felt that although I wasn’t living the beautiful life I had envisioned, I couldn’t go back to the way I used to live either.”

Meanwhile, tvN STORY’s Table Tales, which will show Kim Chang-ok’s home, airs at 8 p.m. on the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.