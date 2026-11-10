Even Japan’s beloved TV host marvels at Sung Si-kyung’s Japanese: “A richer vocabulary than Japanese people... and perfect intonation”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Sung Si-kyung surprised one of Japan’s most beloved TV personalities, Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, with his natural-sounding Japanese.

On the 7th, a video was posted on Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s YouTube channel showing Sung Si-kyung visiting Tetsuko’s dressing room ahead of his appearance on “Tetsuko’s Room,” the flagship talk show on Japan’s terrestrial TV Asahi network.

That day, Tetsuko expressed her excitement when she heard that Sung would record the show without an interpreter. Assistant Kenji Tagawa said, “When foreigners sing Japanese songs, you can sometimes notice subtle differences in their intonation, but I don’t notice that at all with Mr. Sung Si-kyung.”

After entering the dressing room, Sung gave Tetsuko Korean ginseng extract and yakgwa, explaining in Japanese how to eat them and how they were made. He also gave her a Japanese-language edition of his book about Korean restaurants.

As he introduced several kinds of soup with white broth, Sung also naturally used a Japanese idiom meaning “all different.”

Tetsuko marveled, “He speaks Japanese so well. He feels just like a Japanese person.” Sung modestly replied, “I still have a long way to go.”

The praise continued even after Sung left the dressing room. Tetsuko marveled, “I was really surprised. He was so good that it felt like I was talking to a Japanese person,” and Kenji added, “His vocabulary is richer than that of Japanese people, so he’s easy to understand.”

When Tetsuko said, “I don’t know how he can do that,” Kenji replied, “He seems to be very smart,” and explained that Sung had studied for a year and a half before earning Level 1 certification on the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test.

Tetsuko praised Sung’s Japanese, saying, “Usually, your native language’s intonation tends to come through, but even his intonation sounded completely Japanese,” and, “I felt like I was talking to a Japanese person, but then suddenly thought, ‘Oh, that’s right, he isn’t Japanese,’ and was startled.”

Meanwhile, “Tetsuko’s Room” is a talk show hosted by Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, a veteran actress and broadcaster born in 1933. First aired in 1976, it is one of Japan’s best-known long-running programs and is now in its 51st year. Many internationally renowned figures have appeared on the show, which is known as a “legendary talk show.” It also holds a Guinness World Records title for the most episodes hosted by the same presenter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.