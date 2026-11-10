♥ Oh Yoon-ah, remarried to a man four years her junior, wears a wedding dress in Bali... Dazzling bridal look

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Oh Yoon-ah has become the “goddess of Bali,” showing off her dazzling look in a dress.

On the 10th, Oh Yoon-ah shared several videos filmed at a luxury resort in Bali.

In the videos, Oh posed in a tight tube-top dress that showed off her slender figure. Holding a cocktail in one hand, she smiled at ease against the backdrop of a sunset beach, creating an alluring atmosphere.

In another video, she showed off her graceful bridal look in a voluminous wedding dress. The sight of Oh smiling sweetly as her skirt billowed conveyed a sense of excitement.

Previously, last month, Oh shared a glimpse of herself trying on a wedding dress alongside the caption, “Thank you, honey.” Since she also wore one of the dresses she had shown then in Bali, some speculated that she had taken wedding photos, but it has not been revealed whether this was related to preparations for an actual wedding.

Oh has been raising her son Min, who has a developmental disability, on her own since divorcing in 2015. Last July, she completed her marriage registration with a non-celebrity man four years her junior and announced that she had remarried, receiving many congratulations.

Recently, Oh appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” and said that she had lived without even considering remarriage, but decided to marry after seeing how her parents-in-law had embraced her son with love.

At the time, Oh sincerely told her parents-in-law, “Thank you for accepting Min and me with love. From now on, I’ll do my best to be a devoted daughter-in-law and repay you.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.