“Hit with a frying pan, blood all over the wallpaper”... ‘Marriage Hell’ Wife Reveals Abuse by Her Biological Mother

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] The wife in the “SOS Couple” recalled being abused by her biological mother as a child.

The second installment of the “SOS Couple” story aired on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” on the 9th, following last week’s episode.

A previous episode shocked viewers with the wife’s story: she did not know she was pregnant for nine months and gave birth just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. The show later revealed that she struggled to control her emotions and reacted harshly to her child’s crying, prompting concern. That day’s episode shed light on the wife’s anguish over wanting to be a good mother but being unable to do so, as well as the painful experiences from her past that affected her behavior.

It turned out that the wife, too, had been a victim of child abuse as a child.

The wife recalled her childhood, saying, “I was continually abused from the time I lived with my biological mother, and I wasn’t shown love either.” She said she had not received enough love from anyone during the time she went through four mothers, including her biological mother.

The wife revealed, “I grew up being beaten a lot by my biological mother. The violence happened so often that I was beaten six days a week. My parents divorced when I was seven, and I went to live with my biological mother. At the time, my father sent 2.5 million won a month in child support, but my mother spent that money on meeting new men.”

She continued, recalling what happened: “Eventually, conflict arose over my biological mother’s dating life. One day, she dressed up beautifully to go out, and I thought she was going to meet another man again, so I stopped her from leaving. Then my mother tried to push my older sister off the railing on the ninth floor and hit me on the back of the head with a frying pan. There was so much blood that it soaked the wallpaper. The back of my head was split open, and I needed nine stitches.” She added, “I couldn’t take it anymore, so I asked my father for help.”

The wife confessed, “My father took my older sister and me with him, and from then on I began meeting stepmothers. But they beat me, too.” Dr. Oh Eun Young and the MCs could not hide their dismay at her story of having to erase bloodstains from the wallpaper with an eraser after being injured in an assault.

Dr. Oh Eun Young pointed out that the wife’s wounds, which dated back to her childhood, were also related to her current behavior toward her child. She characterized the wife as “a victim and survivor of child abuse.” However, she took a firm stance, saying that past trauma could not justify the wife’s actions toward the child.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.