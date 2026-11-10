Lee Yong-sik’s daughter already has a private tutor for her 18-month-old firstborn... Parenting life in a home in the 100-pyeong range in Pyeongchang-dong

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Lee Yong-sik’s daughter, Lee Soo-min, drew attention after sharing a glimpse of daily life in a home in the 100-pyeong range in Pyeongchang-dong, where she has a visiting tutor give lessons to her 18-month-old daughter, Iel.

A video titled “Just how focused is 18-month-old Iel...?” was posted on the YouTube channel Appo TV on the 9th.

The video showed 18-month-old Iel taking various play-based lessons with a tutor who came to their home.

Despite being just 18 months old, Iel took part in a range of activities, from reading books and animal play to matching shapes and role-playing. She happily continued the lessons in sync with her tutor, making for a heartwarming scene.

The space where Iel took her lessons also drew attention. Bookshelves filled both walls, packed with a variety of picture books and other books, while educational materials and toys for children were set out throughout the room.

Lee Soo-min married singer Won Hyuk in 2024, and they have one daughter. The couple currently live together in Lee Yong-sik’s home in the 100-pyeong range in Pyeongchang-dong to raise their daughter, Iel.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.