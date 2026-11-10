Lee Hyori opens up about a hidden hurt: “I help others, yet all I hear is that I’m mean” (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori confessed, “I’m the one who gives all the help and takes care of everything, but all I ever hear is that I’m mean.”

The broadcast of ‘Love War’ on the 9th featured the story of a 49-year-old hot-tempered girlfriend and her 40-year-old boyfriend, who performs fire-breathing shows.

That day, the girlfriend showed her fiery temper by criticizing her boyfriend to his face and hurling harsh words at him. It turned out that when the boyfriend’s work dried up due to COVID-19, she had been solely responsible for making ends meet. Her pent-up frustration with his frustrating behavior eventually led to harsh words and actions.

Watching this, Lee Hyori empathized with the woman, saying, “There were many things wrong in the video, but I saw aspects of myself in her, and I felt quite sorry for her.”

She asked the girlfriend, “Did you have your parents’ support? When you meet up with friends, are you always the one who pays and takes care of them? Were you like that at work, too?” Then she said, “That’s just how it is. I’m the one who works myself to the bone to get by, yet I’ve never once been called kind.” She went on to share her own experience: “I’m the one who gives all the help and takes care of everything, but all I ever hear is that I’m mean.”

Lee Hyori advised, “I’m like that too, but don’t try to depend on anyone. Just work hard and live well. Believe in yourself and keep going.”

Lee Hyori also said, “Haven’t we met good men? We need to meet good men,” adding, “We need to find someone who can soothe our anger. If you meet a man who gets even angrier and more worked up, trouble will follow. I think you two are a good match.” She voiced her support for the couple’s relationship.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.