Why did Jin Tae-hyun return to the cancer center?... He reveals checkup results a year and a half after thyroid cancer surgery

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Jin Tae-hyun said he received normal results at a checkup a year and a half after thyroid cancer surgery, and expressed his gratitude.

On the 9th, Jin Tae-hyun shared his checkup results on social media, writing, “A year and a half after thyroid cancer surgery: everything is completely normal. Grateful for everything.”

He said, “Many people say thyroid cancer is nothing. Compared with those going through difficult and painful cancers, it really is nothing. But for people sitting in the hospital today, experiencing fear and trembling for the first time, it isn’t nothing, so I wish people wouldn’t talk about it as if it were no big deal.” He went on to open up about his honest feelings at the time of his diagnosis and treatment, saying, “Even someone like me, who is usually nonchalant about my health, was very afraid and worried.”

Jin Tae-hyun said, “The day I spent at the hospital holding my wife’s hand was so precious. Now, everything in the world feels easy, playful, and enjoyable. This has become normal.” He added, “Even so, I try to live each moment with my wife seriously, treasuring it and feeling grateful. There is an end to life. Knowing that it has an end, I want to live my life well with gratitude.”

Jin Tae-hyun was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2025 and underwent surgery in June of the same year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.