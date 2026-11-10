Lee Hyori tries to claim a stake in ‘HyoriSoo’... Yuri: “How about joining ‘Lee HyoriSoo’?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori asked Yuri, who is active in ‘HyoriSoo,’ a name that evokes her own, for a stake. Yuri then suggested recruiting her as ‘Lee HyoriSoo,’ drawing laughs.

Yuri of Girls’ Generation appeared as a special diplomat on JTBC’s ‘Love War,’ which aired on the 9th.

That day, Yuri, who is active in the Girls’ Generation unit ‘HyoriSoo’ with HYOYEON and Sooyoung, told Lee Hyori, “I borrowed quite a bit from your name, sis.”

Lee Hyori replied, “I get startled just seeing the YouTube thumbnail. When I saw ‘Hyori’ on it, I thought, ‘What is this?’ and checked it out.” She added, “Then shouldn’t you at least give me a stake?” drawing laughs.

Yuri said, “You have to add ‘Lee’ to make it ‘Lee HyoriSoo,’” then asked, “How about joining us, sis?” Seizing the opportunity, she enthusiastically offered Lee Hyori a spot as a member, eliciting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.