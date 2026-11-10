What was Kim Hye-ja like at the late Choi Bul-am’s wake?... Baek Ji-yeon: “My heart hurt so much, too”

Photo: Joint Press Corps/Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon shared how deeply moved she was by the sight of actress Kim Hye-ja saying goodbye to the late Choi Bul-am.

A video on the YouTube channel “Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon” on the 9th showed Baek Ji-yeon discussing remarks by Kim Hye-ja, who had visited the wake of Choi Bul-am, who died on the 29th of last month.

“I remember what Kim Hye-ja said when she went to pay her respects after Mr. Choi Bul-am passed away recently,” Baek Ji-yeon said in the video.

“As she came back after seeing the path Mr. Choi had gone ahead on, she said, ‘Don’t call it the end.’ Seeing the expression on her face as she grieved so deeply made my heart hurt so much, too,” Baek said.

Baek Ji-yeon said, “Don’t we think a lot when we see things like that? While we’re alive, there’s a lot of happiness, but there are inevitably many worries and hardships, too. It’s the fate of being human.” She added, “I feel it would be good if we all lived by encouraging one another with compassion, as we are all weighed down by worries.”

The late Choi Bul-am died on the 29th of last month while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangseo-gu district. He was 87.

At the time, Kim Hye-ja, who visited the late actor’s wake, told reporters, “I don’t think this is the end. We’ll meet again when we die, so don’t call it the end. There is no such thing as an end; it depends on how you think about it. I have many memories of that person, and I’ll live remembering them all. Why call it the end? It isn’t the end.” Her words moved many people.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.