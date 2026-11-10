Jensen Huang’s passionate embrace with Shin A-young during Korea visit draws renewed attention after affair admission

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Amid the uproar over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitting to an affair, a scene of him embracing broadcaster Shin A-young during a past visit to Korea is once again drawing attention online.

Jensen Huang attended the GeForce Gamer Festival, held last October at K-pop Plaza in COEX, Gangnam District, Seoul.

Shin A-young, who served as the event’s MC, met and spoke with Jensen Huang at the venue. They were also captured looking at each other and talking before embracing. With controversy over Jensen Huang’s private life recently surfacing, footage and photos from the event are now being revisited as well. The day after the event, Shin also posted a photo of herself with Jensen Huang on her social media, documenting their meeting.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a spy with ties to a Chinese intelligence agency.

Nvidia’s board said in a statement on the 8th (local time), “We have launched an independent investigation in connection with recent reports that Jensen Huang, our founder and CEO, was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency.”

In a separate message, Jensen Huang also said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children, and there is no excuse for what I did,” adding, “I apologize to my family and all our employees.”

Jensen Huang had previously been embroiled in allegations that he was romantically involved with Alice Huang (Chinese name: Huang Le), a Chinese businesswoman identified as a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.