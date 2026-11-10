Koyote, the “nation’s group,” to kick off North American tour and spread its exuberant energy

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Koyote, the “nation’s group,” will bring its exuberant energy to North America.

Koyote will hold the first performance of its “2026 Koyote Festival” North American tour at San Jose Civic in the United States at 6 p.m. local time on the 8th. Starting in San Jose, the group will meet fans in three cities: Vancouver, Canada, on the 12th at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts, and Seattle, United States, on the 14th at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.

Koyote is expected to draw an enthusiastic response from local fans with a string of legendary hits, including “Broken Heart,” “Sad Dream,” “Sunjeong” and “Our Dream.” A comedy-sketch VCR showcasing the fun chemistry among the three members—Kim Jong-min, Shin Ji and Bbaek Ga—will add to the enjoyment of the show.

In 2024, 26 years after its debut, Koyote held its first U.S. tour and delivered its high-energy performances. The group went on to demonstrate its enduring strength across borders and generations with last year’s nationwide “Koyote Festival: Heung” tour and a performance in Vietnam this year.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.