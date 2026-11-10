'Money-Bragging' Controversy: Park Soo-hong Breaks Down in Tears on the Street This Time... 'One Kiss from His Daughter and He Has No Regrets'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Park Soo-hong was moved to tears by his daughter Jaei’s loving show of affection.

On the 9th, a video titled “Jaei Starts Talking! A Day of Jaei’s Nonstop Cuteness, Dad Park Soo-hong, and Even Melting the Teacher’s Heart” was posted on Park Soo-hong’s YouTube channel.

That day, Park Soo-hong set out for an autumn walk, holding his daughter Jaei’s hand. During the walk, Jaei spotted a ginkgo fruit lying on the ground and shouted, “It’s poop!” making everyone laugh. Park Soo-hong then explained things to his daughter one by one, saying, “That’s called a ginkgo.”

Jaei showed her curiosity by touching the ginkgo fruit herself and even smelling it. For Jaei, even an ordinary walk with her dad became a fun learning experience.

The moment that especially touched Park Soo-hong came on the way home. Without anyone telling her to, Jaei went up to her dad first and gave him a kiss. He couldn’t hide his happy smile at his daughter’s unexpected show of affection.

He expressed how overwhelmed he felt, saying, “Dad has no regrets.” Jaei also kissed her mother, Kim Daye, who was nearby, showing her sweet side.

Watching this, Park Soo-hong said, “I feel like I’m going to cry. I love you, my Jaei,” and eventually shed tears of emotion. The sight of a father being deeply moved by even one small thing his daughter did warmed people’s hearts.

Meanwhile, Kim Daye was recently embroiled in what was dubbed a “money-bragging” controversy over her daughter Jaei’s luxury padded jacket in the 1.4 million won range.

At the time, after a photo in Kim Daye’s Instagram Story disappeared, reports speculated that she had hastily taken down the post because she was aware of the controversy. Kim Daye protested that Instagram Stories automatically disappear 24 hours after they are posted.

Earlier, Kim Daye had also faced controversy over flaunting her wealth after sharing a photo of her daughter Jaei’s shoe rack and mentioning that the shoes cost in the 8 million won range, as well as disclosing details such as her daughter’s advertising income and tax filings.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.