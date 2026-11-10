‘Married for 5 Years,’ Kim Young-hee Is Already Refusing Physical Affection... Her Husband, 10 Years Her Junior, Says, “I Work It Off by Exercising” (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Young-hee and her husband, Yoon Seung-yeol, candidly opened up about the realities and challenges of married life on Malja Show, drawing laughter and empathy.

The KBS2 broadcast of Malja Show on the 9th featured the second installment of its husband special, “Husbands Have Something to Say Too.”

Comedians Kwon Jae-kwan and Cho Hyun-min, along with Yoon Seung-yeol, husband of Kim Young-hee—known as “Malja Grandma”—appeared as guests, relating to husbands’ various concerns and offering sincere advice.

On the show, a wife who had been in a weekend marriage for 23 years shared her concern: “My husband keeps wanting physical affection, and it’s exhausting.” Kim Young-hee met the woman and listened closely to her story. Then, while showing understanding for the woman’s fatigue, she acted out the husband’s desire for physical affection in an impromptu skit, drawing laughs.

Yoon Seung-yeol related to the story, saying, “I don’t remember any physical affection.” He expressed his disappointment: “I figured maybe it was because Kim Young-hee was busy and tired from work, so I work it off by exercising.” Kim Young-hee also said, “It feels awkward since we haven’t been physically affectionate for so long,” and, “There should be a romantic atmosphere, but he comes up to me like that when I’m doing the dishes,” drawing big laughs. Yoon Seung-yeol responded affectionately, “You’re cute from behind.”

The show also featured a wife’s story about being unable to understand her husband, who kept upgrading the office computer with money he had saved from his salary. The husband, who said he had spent 2 million won on computer upgrades alone, explained, “Men get the urge to have a new toy when one comes out. I save up what little allowance I have and invest it in the office computer I use often.”

Kwon Jae-kwan, a man of many hobbies, took the husband’s side, saying, “This story from a truly devoted husband brings tears to my eyes,” and, “He’s upgrading it so he can finish his work faster. You shouldn’t look at just one part of it and ask why he’s doing that.” His words brought a broad smile to the husband’s face.

Cho Hyun-min also deeply related to the story of a husband married for 16 years who said, “After my wife had cosmetic surgery, it feels like the face I loved has disappeared,” sharing an experience of his own. He advised, “Cosmetic surgery should be understood as one of men’s hobbies, like exercise.”

The delegation for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games also made a surprise appearance and asked for the public’s interest and support. Kim Young-hee offered words of encouragement: “I hope you keep taking an interest in yourselves, don’t grow weary, and keep fighting.”

Kim Young-hee married former baseball player Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years her junior, in 2021, and they have a daughter. Yoon Seung-yeol currently coaches a high school baseball team.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.