‘Former Australian dental school student’ Jang Han-byeol unleashes his irresistible charm at his first solo concert

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Han-byeol shared the emotion of his first solo concert.

On the 9th, Jang Han-byeol posted photos on his account, writing, “Sharing some photos from my first solo concert. Let’s revisit that day’s performances and moments together through these photos.”

In the photos, Jang Han-byeol is seen performing with a bright smile. He shows off his unexpected charms by playing the guitar himself, and connects with fans by giving them roses, unleashing his charms without restraint throughout his first solo concert.

Jang Han-byeol also drew attention as he performed alongside Kim Seung-mi of Seoul Family, who appeared as a special guest.

Jang Han-byeol enrolled in dental school in Australia but suspended his studies in his sophomore year and moved to Korea. He debuted as the vocalist of LEDApple in 2011, but the group disbanded. He re-debuted as a solo singer in 2019 and won Malaysia’s national audition show Big Stage. This year, he placed third overall on MBN’s Unknown Legend: Trot Men’s Rank War, and his popularity continues to rise.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.