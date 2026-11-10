'Thyroid Cancer Surgery' Kim Jung-nan: “Can't remember taking medication while half-asleep”... A poignant update on her battle with the disease

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-nan drew attention after sharing how she continues to take medication regularly following surgery for thyroid cancer.

A video was posted on the 9th on the YouTube channel “Kim Jung-nan,” titled “Kim Jung-nan’s Family Revealed for the First Time: Reunion After 10 Years with a Younger Cousin Who Has Lived in the U.S. for 45 Years.”

That day, Kim Jung-nan visited a household goods store in Myeong-dong with her younger cousin, who lives in the United States.

As they browsed the store, her cousin picked up something Kim needed in the health products section, saying, “You need to get this, don’t you?” Kim replied, “I ordered it yesterday. It’s already here. It arrived,” revealing that she had already bought it.

The item Kim Jung-nan needed was a pill organizer that could hold a week’s worth of medication in advance.

She explained why she had gotten the pill organizer: “Sometimes, when I’m half-asleep in the morning, I can’t remember whether I’ve taken that thyroid medication or not. Sometimes I might take it again without knowing whether I’ve already taken it. It happens occasionally.”

Her daily routine of taking medication after thyroid cancer surgery, and the care she takes to prevent a possible accidental double dose, drew attention.

Kim Jung-nan previously appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired last September, and revealed that she had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer early this year.

After her cancer was detected at an early stage, Kim Jung-nan underwent surgery without chemotherapy and said she continued her broadcasting activities afterward.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.