BLACKPINK’s Jennie surges up the U.S. Billboard charts... ‘Dracula’ hits No. 3 on the Hot 100, tying Rosé’s record

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Jennie of BLACKPINK has successfully climbed back up the U.S. Billboard charts.

Jennie’s collaboration with Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, ‘Dracula,’ ranked No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard main singles chart, the Hot 100, dated the 14th. The ranking ties that of BLACKPINK’s Rosé with her global hit ‘APT.’ and is the highest ever for a K-pop female solo artist.

‘Dracula’ was released in advance last September and included in Tame Impala’s fifth studio album, ‘Deadbeat,’ in October. Tame Impala has earned high praise both musically and with the public, but its niche musical style has made Billboard success particularly elusive.

However, ‘Dracula’ first entered the Hot 100 on October 11 last year, making its first-ever entry on the Hot 100 and into the Top 10 and marking a career high. The release of a remix featuring Jennie on vocals on February 6 gave its climb up the chart fresh momentum. The challenge craze on TikTok and social media was a major boost in particular. International celebrities and K-pop idols, including Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams, Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor, took part in the challenge, sparking a sensation.

It also performed strongly on individual charts that can be viewed as measures of popular appeal, including Billboard’s Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts, as well as the Billboard Radio Songs chart, which ranks songs based on combined radio spins and listenership across the United States.

The ‘Halloween effect’ provided an additional boost. According to Luminate, a music data analytics company, ‘Dracula’ recorded 2.8 million official on-demand streams in the United States on Halloween, October 31. That was up 148% from the previous Saturday, October 24, when it had 1.1 million streams, and 56% from last year’s Halloween, when it had 1.8 million.

As a result, ‘Dracula’ reached the Top 3 after 58 weeks on the chart, becoming the song that took the longest in Hot 100 history to reach the Top 3. The previous record was held by Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves,’ at 51 weeks.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.