Lee Do leaves CSAT takers in tears—was a full-fledged move into broadcasting the goal?... Launches a YouTube channel just before the CSAT

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] It has emerged that star instructor Lee Do, who appeared on a Netflix dating reality show, has launched a new YouTube channel amid controversy over suspending lectures ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Attention is focused on Lee Do as they expand their activities beyond television.

With students continuing to complain about delays in lecture uploads and affiliated education company Etoos issuing an official apology, attention is turning to Lee Do’s next steps as Lee Do appears to be moving beyond variety-show appearances and starting to run a personal channel as well.

Information on Lee Do’s YouTube channel, “Do You Know Lee Do?,” checked on the morning of the 10th, shows that it was launched on the 7th. It currently has 380 subscribers, one public video and a total of 48,263 views.

The first video, released alongside the channel’s launch, promotes the Netflix variety show “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,” which premieres that day.

In the video, Lee Do wears oversized glasses, holds a chocolate cookie and smiles brightly at the camera. Captions reading “The Devil’s Plan D-3” and “Waiting while eating DePlan cookies” convey Lee Do’s excitement ahead of the show’s release. Lee Do also announced the launch on social media, writing, “I made a YouTube channel! While you’re waiting for DePlan.”

Lee Do then offered “Do You Know Lee Do?” and “Talkative Lee Do” as candidates and asked viewers to vote on the channel name, actively promoting it with a YouTube link and the message, “Please subscribe too!”

Since Lee Do launched a personal YouTube channel to coincide with an appearance on a new TV program, attention is also focused on the possibility that Lee Do may broaden their activities to include variety shows and social media content.

The issue is that these moves have coincided with controversy over the harm students preparing for the CSAT say they suffered from the suspension of lectures.

Lee Do previously announced in a handwritten letter on the 29th of last month that, for health reasons, they would be unable to deliver the remaining lectures in the Korean Geography and World Geography curricula for the 2027 CSAT. Lee Do explained, “I put my lectures ahead of my health, and after living that way for several years, warning signs began appearing in my body one by one.” Lee Do said they would follow medical professionals’ advice and focus on recovering their health for the rest of 2026.

However, some students who were notified that the lectures were being suspended just three weeks before the CSAT expressed their dissatisfaction. Criticism continued that a similar situation had happened again, particularly since some lectures had also been suspended last year because of health problems.

The controversy intensified when Lee Do attended a press conference for “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the 5th. Lee Do said that the previous year, in hopes of appearing on the program, they had personally approached producer Jung Jong-yeon, introduced themself and even revealed their CSAT score.

Lee Do said, “I asked, ‘If you make The Devil’s Plan 3, please just look my way once.’ I was truly desperate. It was a dream stage.”

After Lee Do’s exceptional enthusiasm for television became known, some students questioned whether it was appropriate to actively pursue variety-show work when the lectures had not been properly completed.

Complaints appeared on the online lecture board, including, “Do we have to study while making allowances for your personal circumstances?” and “You weren’t able to complete the curriculum last year, and now it looks like you won’t this year either.” After news of the YouTube channel launch also came out, some responded, “I got angry when I saw you attend the press conference and launch a YouTube channel,” and, “It seems like you want to be an entertainer, not an instructor.”

Eventually, on the 9th, Etoos issued an official apology.

Etoos explained, “At this important time ahead of the CSAT, we caused great concern to Lee Do’s students. We have coordinated schedules with the instructor and supported filming to ensure that lectures could continue as normal, but because of the instructor’s circumstances, the agreed schedule was ultimately not met.” The company also apologized for disrupting students’ studies, said it had made the existing Q&A board private and announced that inquiries about courses would be handled through customer service and one-on-one inquiries.

Lee Do also shared an update about working on course materials, writing on social media on the 8th, “My eyes hurt, so I wrote the textbook with only my right eye open. Now I’m going to bed. The 2027 textbooks and lectures have to be perfect.”

The main source of students’ dissatisfaction is that the promised lectures were ultimately not completed. With an official apology from the education company coming just nine days before the CSAT, what Lee Do will say and how Lee Do will respond going forward are also drawing attention.

Lee Do graduated from Seoul National University’s College of Education, Department of Geography Education, and has taught Korean Geography and World Geography at Etoos. Lee Do gained widespread recognition after appearing last year on Netflix’s “Better Late Than Single.”

In “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,” premiering at 5 p.m. on the 10th, Lee Do competes in a brain-game survival contest alongside Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho and Ha Seok-jin, among others.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.