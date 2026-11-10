Pungja forced to halt broadcasting after leg fracture... setback after losing 37 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Transgender broadcaster Pungja said a leg fracture had kept Pungja in a cast for more than three weeks and had also made broadcasting work difficult.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel 'Poongja TV' on the 9th, Pungja explained that they had planned a camping trip to Guleopdo Island in Incheon but canceled it after rain, ferry-service problems and a leg injury all came together.

“I injured my leg, so I took some time off. I had a fracture in my leg and was in a cast for a little over three weeks,” Pungja said. “That made broadcasting work a little difficult, too.”

Even after having the cast removed, it was difficult to manage a demanding schedule. Pungja explained why they had given up on the camping trip to Guleopdo, saying, “Who goes hiking for two hours as soon as they get their cast off?”

Pungja added, “I’ll definitely go next year. I’ll go as soon as the weather warms up.”

Pungja recently made headlines after revealing that they had lost 37 kg over about a year and five months.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.