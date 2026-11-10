'Namkoong Min♥' Jin A-reum celebrates her first birthday after having a son... A 'Ms. Beautiful' message oozes sweetness

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Namkoong Min’s wife and model Jin A-reum shared glimpses of her happy life on her birthday. An affectionate birthday message apparently sent by her husband, Namkoong Min, particularly caught people’s attention.

On the 9th, Jin A-reum posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Happy H B D.”

The photos showed Jin A-reum smiling brightly in front of a birthday cake. With her long, straight hair down, she showed off her fresh-faced beauty even in a casual outfit. The happy mood came through as she clasped her hands to make a wish before blowing out the candles, and as she shyly smiled with both hands covering her mouth.

A birthday greeting Jin A-reum shared to her social media story particularly caught people’s attention. Alongside a birthday cake decorated with figs, the post included the message, “May you experience the most beautiful things in life on your birthday. Happy birthday, Ms. Beautiful.”

The social media accounts of Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum were tagged side by side, also drawing attention. The affectionate wording, reminiscent of a birthday greeting from her husband, Namkoong Min, offered a glimpse of the sweet dynamic between the couple, who are in their fourth year of marriage.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum first crossed paths as director and actor through the 2015 film Light My Fire. After overcoming their 11-year age gap and dating for seven years, they married in October 2022. They welcomed a son on July 26, becoming parents in their fourth year of marriage. Jin A-reum has shared updates on her life as she resumed modeling work about three months after giving birth.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.